Israel remembrance and celebration come together in KC

Published: Thursday, 13 April 2017 14:23 Written by KCJC

Join Kansas City’s Jewish community as we remember Israel’s fallen — and celebrate its Independence Day – at the Jewish Community Campus.

On May 1, all community members are invited to Together We Remember (Beyachad zochrim), an Israeli-style ceremony that pays special tribute to those who have fallen for Israel, as well as victims of terrorism. The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Jewish Community Campus.

Known as Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism Remembrance Day, Yom HaZikaron occurs the day before Yom HaAtzmaut each year, to honor Israel’s fallen before turning around and celebrating the country’s independence.

“It is a very special two days for us in Israel, highlighting the importance of our people in building and protecting the State of Israel. It gives us a moment to pause and remember those who defended — and continue to defend — our state before we turn around and celebrate all that we have as a nation,” said Shiran Cohen, Kansas City’s Israel Emissary.

Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day celebration, takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on May 2, and includes Israeli foods, a shuk featuring local artists and Israeli goods, art projects, face painting, and a photo booth, among other entertainment.

“We have so much community support for Yom HaAtzmaut with all of our co-sponsors. I hope each part of the Kansas City community is represented once again to make this a true community event for our Jewish community,” Cohen said.

Both events are free and open to the public. Reservations are requested.

For more information, or to register for these events, go to jewishkansascity.org, or contact Shiran Cohen, 913-327-8124.

Yom HaZikaron/Israel Memorial Day Ceremony

An Israeli-style ceremony to commemorate those who have fallen in defense of Israel, as well as victims of terrorism.

May 1

7:30-9 p.m.

Jewish Community Campus

Yom HaAtzmaut/Israel Independence Day Celebration

An Israeli-style celebration with food, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

May 2

5:30-8 p.m.

Jewish Community Campus

Generously sponsored in part by the Israeli American Council, Masa Israel and Teva.