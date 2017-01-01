Jewish presence felt at women’s rally in Kansas City Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer Many Jewish women were among those who participated in the Women’s March KC on Jan. 21. Shown here are Danielle Peereboom (from left), Charity Deutch, Lynn Murray, Ellen Portnoy, Carla Oppenheimer, Carol Brooks, Laura Gilman and Rachel Lieberman. Kansas City joined hundreds of other cities across the country and around the world on Jan. 21 with a rally connected to the Women’s March on Washington, and some members of the local Jewish community helped organize the event and attended it. Read more ...

As I See It: I am still not afraid, but I am concerned Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor Late at night following the shootings at the Jewish Community Campus and Village Shalom in April 2014, I wrote a column that I was not afraid of being at those places. In the last two weeks, Jewish Community Centers across the country, including our own J at the Jewish Community Campus, have received bomb threats — thankfully none of which were found to be credible. So, I sit here once again writing … and I am still not afraid. Read more ...

Menorah Medical Center’s Jacobs, Kort take helm of medical staff Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer Dr. Jonathan Jacobs Jonathan Jacobs, M.D., is the new president of the medical staff at Menorah Medical Center, and Heather Kort, D.O., is the new president-elect. Read more ...

A Modern Night at the Folly’ features collaboration between choreographer and Jewish poet Written by Marcia Horn Montgomery, Contributing Writer Craig Salvay Maggie Osgood Nicholls of Overland Park will be one of the region’s 10 most talented choreographers featured at “A Modern Night at the Folly.” Last year, for the Midwest Jewish Arts Lab (MJAL), she choreographed five professional dancers to perform a piece inspired by a painting from the Holocaust. Read more ...

KC Repertory Theatre stages musical revue honoring Sondheim Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of the musical revue “Side by Side by Sondheim” is scheduled to run Jan. 27 through Feb. 19 at the Spencer Theatre on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Read more ...

Israelis looking forward to a positive change in US-Israeli relationship Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor In a speech on Sunday night, Jerusalem Post political analyst Gil Hoffman said Israelis are looking forward to a Trump president. With just one week remaining before the inauguration, many members of the Jewish community here and across the country continue to be conflicted about the upcoming Donald Trump presidency. On the other hand, Israelis are not concerned. In fact, Jews in Israel are looking forward to a Trump presidency. Read more ...

New book focuses on heartfelt apologies, ‘the heart of our relational world’ Written by Laura Rose, Contributing Writer We have all experienced it. Someone in your life, be it a friend, a spouse, a partner, or a coworker, apologizes to you and instead of feeling better you feel worse. When someone tells you they are sorry and follows it up with a “but” statement as to why they were hurtful, you are not actually receiving an apology. Read more ...

From candidate to legislator: Koesten prepares to begin her first term in the Kansas House of Representatives Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor Joy Koesten in the House of Representatives at the Kansas State Capitol during leadership voting in December. A little more than a year after she decided to run for political office for the first time, Joy Koesten will be sworn in for a two-year term in the Kansas House of Representatives in Topeka when the legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 9. Koesten was part of the wave of newcomers who booted out incumbents in the August primary, when she defeated two-term incumbent Jerry Lunn. She was unopposed in the general election. Read more ...

Victor Wishna to have feature-length play performed at The Living Room Theatre Written by Kris Baker, Community Editor Victor Wishna and Shawnna Journagan, executive director of The Living Room Theatre look over the script for play ‘Shearwater’ on the stage at The Living Room. The play is Wishna’s first full-length play and Journagan is directing the play. A new act has begun in the life of Victor Wishna, one he has been working toward most of his life. Read more ...