Featured Ads

Chai Challot
Jewish Federation
Move
Display 0 | 5 | 10 | 15 Stories

Latest News

Topics
Top Story
Other Stories

KC Repertory Theatre stages musical revue honoring Sondheim

KC Repertory Theatre stages musical revue honoring Sondheim

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of the musical revue “Side by Side by Sondheim” is scheduled to run Jan. 27 through Feb. 19 at the Spencer Theatre on the campus of the University... Read more...

Listening Post

Listening Post

Scott Fishman went to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and found the puzzle that features several of his photos. A NEW BUNDLE OF JOY — And the first Jewish baby for 2017 is … Brody Robert... Read more...

Listening Post

Scott Fishman went to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and found the puzzle that features several of his photos. A NEW BUNDLE OF JOY — And the first Jewish baby for 2017 is … Brody Robert... Read more...

Listening Post

Scott Fishman went to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and found the puzzle that features several of his photos. A NEW BUNDLE OF JOY — And the first Jewish baby for 2017 is … Brody Robert... Read more...

Israelis looking forward to a positive change in US-Israeli relationship

In a speech on Sunday night, Jerusalem Post political analyst Gil Hoffman said Israelis are looking forward to a Trump president. With just one week remaining before the inauguration, many members of... Read more...

New book focuses on heartfelt apologies, ‘the heart of our relational world’

We have all experienced it. Someone in your life, be it a friend, a spouse, a partner, or a coworker, apologizes to you and instead of feeling better you feel worse. When someone tells you they are... Read more...

Listening Post

Judy Hellman once again co-chaired the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Service on Sunday, Jan. 8, along with The Rev. Robert Lee Hill. The event is sponsored by the Southern Christian Leadership... Read more...

From candidate to legislator: Koesten prepares to begin her first term in the Kansas House of Representatives

Joy Koesten in the House of Representatives at the Kansas State Capitol during leadership voting in December. A little more than a year after she decided to run for political office for the first time,... Read more...

Victor Wishna to have feature-length play performed at The Living Room Theatre

Victor Wishna and Shawnna Journagan, executive director of The Living Room Theatre look over the script for play ‘Shearwater’ on the stage at The Living Room. The play is Wishna’s first full-length... Read more...

Local artist Arlan explores world through abstract painting

Artist Zach Arlan stands in front of his painting ‘Pain is Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder.’ Zach Arlan had an idea about two years ago to change things up in his work life — and his art life.... Read more...

Move
Display 0 | 5 | 10 | 15 Stories

Opinion

Topics
Top Story
Other Stories

Letters to the editor

We must all co-exist I get so frustrated to see such blatant and pervasive bad journalism where lies are painted as truth as news stories, and where broadcasters and “Hollyweed” actors/actresses... Read more...

Letters to the editor

Appalled by Ellison I do not know Stu Lewis personally, but based on his many other letters to The Chronicle over the years he appears to be intelligent and articulate, though I have rarely agreed with... Read more...

Addressing the stress in the holidays

Stress and change are inevitable in our busy lives, but how we manage the stressors in our lives is the secret to improving and maintaining our overall well being. Read more...

Spreading the light: Teach basic Jewish tenets to the next generation

With Hanukkah right around the corner and Jews remembering our spiritual and military victories, it’s important to remember our Jewish responsibility to “spread light” to all corners of the world.... Read more...

Letters to the Editor

Holocaust comparison inappropriate I have just read the opinion article in the Dec. 8 issue of The Chronicle titled “In the spirit of never again.” Read more...

In the spirit of ‘Never Again,’ we must oppose Bannon appointment

The appointment of Steve Bannon as Trump’s chief White House strategist, officed inside the actual White House, should be opposed by every Jew, person of color, and righteous American of any background.... Read more...

Letter to the Editor

Village Shalom is a community treasure We recently attended the annual pre-Thanksgiving dinner at Village Shalom. Read more...

Letter to the Editor

When it comes to Trump, JTA is biased Regarding the JTA front page article in The Chronicle’s Nov. 17 edition (“Meet the Jews in Trump’s inner circle), I am once again shocked and dismayed at... Read more...

Journey as Spiritual Care Volunteer created my extended Jewish family

Nearly five years ago I learned from my rabbi and Congregation Beth Torah’s Founding Rabbi Mark Levin that Jewish Family Services, and in particular, Jewish Community Chaplain Rabbi Jonathan Rudnick,... Read more...

Rabbi encourages to work with integrity

As a pulpit rabbi, I am privileged to officiate at dozens of funerals per year.  I witness first-hand how families and friends assess the lives of the recently deceased. Read more...

Move
Display 0 | 5 | 10 | 15 Stories

Celebrations

Topics
Top Story
Other Stories

Linafelt Bar Mitzvah

Linafelt Bar Mitzvah

Jed Morris Linafelt Julia Shapiro and Tom Linafelt announce the Bar Mitzvah of their son, Jed Morris Linafelt, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Congregation Beth Shalom. Read more...

Benjamin Wedding

Benjamin Wedding

Madeline and Jay Benjamin Madeline Elyce Mayer and Jay Garrison Benjamin were married on Nov. 20, 2016, at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri, by Rabbi Arthur Nemitoff of The... Read more...

Schlozman birth

Cleo Mathilde Schlozman Lt. Col. Craig Schlozman and Sydney Daniels of Brussels, Belgium, announce the birth Oct. 3, 2016, of a daughter, Cleo Mathilde. Read more...

Urban League honors Judge Sachs

Judge Howard F. Sachs The Urban League of Greater Kansas City honored U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs as one of its Difference Maker award winners on Dec. 1, 2016. Read more...

Leland Shurin elected president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners

Leland Shurin, managing partner of the Kansas City-based law firm Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, has been elected by his fellow commissioners as president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. Leland... Read more...

Campbell Honor

Josh Campbell Josh Campbell recently graduated with a master’s degree in art business from Sotheby’s Institute of Art —New York City. Read more...

Stein Bat Mitzvah

Yael Dorit Stein Marla and Gideon Stein announce the Bat Mitzvah of their daughter, Yael Dorit, in Jerusalem. Read more...

Reiz Wedding Anniversary

Andrew and Zelda Reiz Andy and Zelda Reiz will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Dec. 29. Read more...

Weisberg Birth

Joseph Andrew Weisberg Emily and Alec Weisberg announce the birth Nov. 7, 2016, of a son, Joseph Andrew Weisberg. They are also the parents of Daniel, Nathan and Benjamin Weisberg. Read more...

Doctor to celebrate 50th anniversary of Bar Mitzvah

Gary Boxer at age 13. Judaism is a faith that puts as much emphasis on study as it does on prayer, and in doing so encourages each person’s religious path to be a complex, personal and lifelong journey.... Read more...

Move
Display 0 | 5 | 10 | 15 Stories

Obituaries

Topics
Top Story
Other Stories

Chernoff, Selbert Gordon M.D.

Selbert G. Chernoff, M.D., 89, of Fulton, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Read more...

Cohn, Sanford L.

Cohn, Sanford L.

Sanford L. Cohn, 88, of Leawood, Kansas, peacefully passed away on Jan. 11, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, with his loving son and caregiver by his side. Funeral services were held Jan. 13 at The... Read more...

Fromm, Dorothy Lindauer

Dorothy Fromm of Kansas City, passed away Jan. 10, 2017. Dorothy was born Feb 19, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois. Private services were held. Kindly omit flowers; the family requests donations in Dorothy’s... Read more...

Milgram, Byron A.

Byron A. Milgram, 85, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 13 at Sheffield Cemetery; burial followed.... Read more...

Rosen, Bettye W.

Bettye Wagenheim Rosen, 89, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully Jan. 11, 2017. A private family funeral service was held in St. Louis, Missouri. Bettye was born on June 24, 1927, in Pensacola,... Read more...

Wajcman, Miriam

Miriam Wajcman, 91, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Village Shalom. Services were held Jan. 13 in the chapel at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge... Read more...

Caviar, Bette

Bette Caviar, 92, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Funeral services were held Jan. 6 at The Louis Memorial Chapel; burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers, the... Read more...

Klopper, Leon

Leon Klopper, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the age of 78. The service to honor his well-lived life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Leavenworth National Cemetery,... Read more...

Weiner, Joanne

JoAnne Weiner, 88, passed away Jan. 3, 2017. Funeral services were held Jan. 5, 2017, at The Louis Memorial Chapel; interment followed at Sheffield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial... Read more...

Eisenman, Ruth Janet

Ruth Janet Eisenman was born on Feb. 24, 1920 in Kansas City, Missouri.  She passed away on Dec. 22, 2016 at Sunrise of Overland Park, and was cremated. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57... Read more...

Israelis looking forward to a positive change in US-Israeli relationship

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor
In a speech on Sunday night, Jerusalem Post political analyst Gil Hoffman said Israelis are looking forward to a Trump president.

With just one week remaining before the inauguration, many members of the Jewish community here and across the country continue to be conflicted about the upcoming Donald Trump presidency. On the other hand, Israelis are not concerned. In fact, Jews in Israel are looking forward to a Trump presidency.

Read more ...

From candidate to legislator: Koesten prepares to begin her first term in the Kansas House of Representatives

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor
Joy Koesten in the House of Representatives at the Kansas State Capitol during leadership voting in December.

A little more than a year after she decided to run for political office for the first time, Joy Koesten will be sworn in for a two-year term in the Kansas House of Representatives in Topeka when the legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 9. Koesten was part of the wave of newcomers who booted out incumbents in the August primary, when she defeated two-term incumbent Jerry Lunn. She was unopposed in the general election.

Read more ...

Victor Wishna to have feature-length play performed at The Living Room Theatre

Written by Kris Baker, Community Editor
Victor Wishna and Shawnna Journagan, executive director of The Living Room Theatre look over the script for play ‘Shearwater’ on the stage at The Living Room. The play is Wishna’s first full-length play and Journagan is directing the play.

A new act has begun in the life of Victor Wishna, one he has been working toward most of his life.

Read more ...

KC’s 18th Jewish Film Festival set for Jan. 8-22 and beyond: Film topics explore Jewish identity, culture and values

Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer
Chef Mike Solomonov and Meir Adoni try kubaneh, a Yemenite Sabbath bread, at Mizlala, Adoni’s restaurant in Tel Aviv. It is featured in ‘In Search of Israeli Cuisine,’ the opening film of the Jewish Film Festival at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at The White Theatre.

Robin Prosini wants people to think of films as vehicles to help them understand themselves, their lives and the societies they live in.

Read more ...

‘Hummus: The Movie’ gathers different faiths to the same table

Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer
For the past two years, Jewish, Muslim and Christian teens have baked goods to be served at one of The J’s film festival’s receptions. This year the film will be ‘Hummus: The Movie,’ to be shown at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Jill Maidhof has a passion for bringing together Jewish, Muslim and Christian teenagers to teach them that they have far more in common than they might think, and she uses food as the hook.

Read more ...

Kansas City Actors Theatre presents ‘My Old Lady’

Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer
David Fritts, Kathleen Warfel and Jan Rogge make up the cast of Israel Horovitz’s play ‘My Old Lady,’ which will be presented by Kansa City Actors Theatre Jan. 14 through Jan. 29.

Kansas City Actors Theatre will present the regional premiere of award-winning Jewish author Israel Horovitz’s play “My Old Lady” from Jan. 14 through Jan. 29.

Read more ...

Technology twirls and shines in 2016 Hanukkah Art Contest

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor

 

 

 Penina DeLuca’s grand prize winning entry in the 20th annual Hanukkah Art Contest is an animated drawing of a menorah and a dreidel presented to the judges on an iPad. The animated version of the drawing is available on our website, kcjc.com. Photo by Scott Fishman.

Modern electronic technology had a significant impact in The Chronicle’s 20th annual Hanukkah Art Contest, sponsored by Chabad House Center and The Jewish Chronicle. This year’s grand prize, provided by Chabad House and awarded to Penina DeLuca, is a $100 gift card to Target.

Rabbi Mendy Wineberg said it was evident, as always, that a lot of thought was put into all the entries, which this year included drawings, paintings, sculptures and poetry.

“We had entries that incorporated the latest technology, which is something the Rebbe would always talk about. He believed it was always a good idea to use what’s out there in the service of the good and the holy. With technology so pervasive in our lives today, it’s important that the kids realize that it’s not used just for the simple and the mundane but to further advance their Judaism,” Rabbi Wineberg said.

The winning entry was an animated drawing by Penina DeLuca, presented to the judges on an iPad. Penina is the 7-year-old daughter of Hannah and Joe DeLuca and attends Brookridge Elementary School and religious classes at The Shul — Chabad of Leawood. 

“My dad is an animator and helped me a little,” said the second-grader, noting that the dreidel spins and the flames flicker.

The young artist’s father clarified Penina’s statement, saying, “I put it on the web for her. That’s all I did.”

When thinking about her project she thought of Hanukkah and the first two things that came to her mind was a menorah and a dreidel, both of which are depicted in her drawing. 

Penina drew the picture — actually several pictures — and scanned them into the computer. For the animation to work, Penina had to make numerous drawings of the dreidel that spins and the menorah with the flickering candles. For example, where the final piece of art shows one dreidel, for it to spin the young artist had to draw it six times — four drawings of one side each and two drawings of two sides. 

“She drew the menorah several times as she wanted to make sure it was a kosher menorah,” mother Hannah said. “She was very adamant about that.”

Penina chose to use colored pencils for her art project. When she is not entering Hanukkah art contests, she likes to draw a variety of things including people, houses and food.

For her efforts as the grand prize winner, Penina will receive a $100 gift card from Target from the contest’s sponsor, Chabad House Center.

Sroly Sosover’s Hanukkah Robot took first place in the Lower Division. The robot sings the blessings over the Hanukkah candles. Photo by Scott Fishman

Sroly Sosover’s Hanukkah Robot took first place in the Lower Division. Sroly is the 8-year-old son of Chanie and Rabbi Berel Sosover and is a third-grade student at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy.

He decided to enter a Hanukkah robot because he loves to build with cardboard and has made a robot before. An old mobile phone is placed just inside the robot’s mouth and can be turned on, making it appear that the robot is singing the blessings for lighting the Hanukkah candles. In front of the robot is a hanukkiah and the robot is holding the shamas, preparing to light the hanukkiah. 

Sroly said he worked on his robot for a few weeks. 

“My husband gave Sroly a few ideas but he built it completely on his own,” his mother Chanie said. 

For winning first prize in the Lower Division, Sroly will get a $50 gift card from Target.

Eli Maker’s menorah project, inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night,’ won the Upper Division. Photo by Scott Fishman

Eli Maker, an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Lakewood Elementary and Congregation Beth Torah, is a three-time Hanukkah Art Contest winner. In 2014 and 2015 he won first prize in the Lower Division with Royals World Series-themed entries. This year, his first in the Upper Division, he stuck strictly to Hanukkah and used Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting as his inspiration.

Eli said this was his first use of canvas in the contest and he glued fabric strips on it to make the menorah. Like van Gogh’s painting, he drew a moon in the top right-hand corner. He used a couple of different types of beads in the project — orange tear-drop beads served as the candle flames and the other beads signify the wind.

Eli likes to do arts and crafts and is taking an art class. He is the son of Stephanie Kolb and Joshua Baker. He also was awarded a $50 gift card from Target.

The contest was open to students in grades kindergarten through eight. All projects were to be original and relate to the story or celebration of Hanukkah and were submitted in the following three categories:

Photography/graphic design: (Can be a single picture, photo collage or something designed on the computer.)

Writing: Poem or essay on the meaning of Hanukkah

Art: May be either two- or three-dimensional (for example paint, drawing, craft or sculpture). Entries created from kits were not accepted.

All students who entered the contest are encouraged to attend, free of charge, Chabad House’s annual Chanukah on The Ice on Monday, Dec. 26. (See box for more information.)

The following is a list of students who entered this year’s Hanukkah Art Contest:

Grand Prize winner: Penina DeLuca

First Prize — Lower Division: Sroly Sosover

First Prize — Upper Division: Eli Maker

Honorable Mentions:

Evie Freed

Gabriella Granoff

Abigail Kaye

Shia Kolb

Avia Matta

Noya Matta

Maya Muller

Noah Muller

Emily Natanova

Etty Sosover

Menachem Sosover

Menachem Sosover

Tag: Editor’s note: There are multiple spellings of Hanukkah. While The Chronicle typically uses Hanukkah, in this article the spellings used in the art projects and for the event were used.

 

More Articles ...