Chai Challot
Jewish Federation
Move
Letters to the editor

Appalled by Ellison I do not know Stu Lewis personally, but based on his many other letters to The Chronicle over the years he appears to be intelligent and articulate, though I have rarely agreed with... Read more...

Addressing the stress in the holidays

Addressing the stress in the holidays

Stress and change are inevitable in our busy lives, but how we manage the stressors in our lives is the secret to improving and maintaining our overall well being. Read more...

Spreading the light: Teach basic Jewish tenets to the next generation

With Hanukkah right around the corner and Jews remembering our spiritual and military victories, it’s important to remember our Jewish responsibility to “spread light” to all corners of the world.... Read more...

Letters to the Editor

Holocaust comparison inappropriate I have just read the opinion article in the Dec. 8 issue of The Chronicle titled “In the spirit of never again.” Read more...

In the spirit of ‘Never Again,’ we must oppose Bannon appointment

The appointment of Steve Bannon as Trump’s chief White House strategist, officed inside the actual White House, should be opposed by every Jew, person of color, and righteous American of any background.... Read more...

Letter to the Editor

Village Shalom is a community treasure We recently attended the annual pre-Thanksgiving dinner at Village Shalom. Read more...

Letter to the Editor

When it comes to Trump, JTA is biased Regarding the JTA front page article in The Chronicle’s Nov. 17 edition (“Meet the Jews in Trump’s inner circle), I am once again shocked and dismayed at... Read more...

Journey as Spiritual Care Volunteer created my extended Jewish family

Nearly five years ago I learned from my rabbi and Congregation Beth Torah’s Founding Rabbi Mark Levin that Jewish Family Services, and in particular, Jewish Community Chaplain Rabbi Jonathan Rudnick,... Read more...

Rabbi encourages to work with integrity

As a pulpit rabbi, I am privileged to officiate at dozens of funerals per year.  I witness first-hand how families and friends assess the lives of the recently deceased. Read more...

Letter to the Editor

Proud ‘nasty woman’ responds to absurd letter I purposely waited until after the election to write this. My response is in regard to the letter written by Dr. David S. Jacobs that was published Nov.... Read more...

Reichelt, Mildred Zedek

Mildred Zedek Reichelt, 104, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Village Shalom. A memorial service was held Jan. 3 at Village Shalom, then a graveside service will be held Jan.... Read more...

Schlozman birth

Schlozman birth

Cleo Mathilde Schlozman Lt. Col. Craig Schlozman and Sydney Daniels of Brussels, Belgium, announce the birth Oct. 3, 2016, of a daughter, Cleo Mathilde. Read more...

Urban League honors Judge Sachs

Judge Howard F. Sachs The Urban League of Greater Kansas City honored U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs as one of its Difference Maker award winners on Dec. 1, 2016. Read more...

Leland Shurin elected president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners

Leland Shurin, managing partner of the Kansas City-based law firm Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, has been elected by his fellow commissioners as president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. Leland... Read more...

Campbell Honor

Josh Campbell Josh Campbell recently graduated with a master’s degree in art business from Sotheby’s Institute of Art —New York City. Read more...

Stein Bat Mitzvah

Yael Dorit Stein Marla and Gideon Stein announce the Bat Mitzvah of their daughter, Yael Dorit, in Jerusalem. Read more...

Reiz Wedding Anniversary

Andrew and Zelda Reiz Andy and Zelda Reiz will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Dec. 29. Read more...

Weisberg Birth

Joseph Andrew Weisberg Emily and Alec Weisberg announce the birth Nov. 7, 2016, of a son, Joseph Andrew Weisberg. They are also the parents of Daniel, Nathan and Benjamin Weisberg. Read more...

Doctor to celebrate 50th anniversary of Bar Mitzvah

Gary Boxer at age 13. Judaism is a faith that puts as much emphasis on study as it does on prayer, and in doing so encourages each person’s religious path to be a complex, personal and lifelong journey.... Read more...

Bell Bat Mitzvah

Madeline Bell Sheri and Brian Bell announce the Bat Mitzvah of their daughter, Madeline Olivia, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Congregation Beth Shalom. Read more...

Eisenman, Ruth Janet

Ruth Janet Eisenman was born on Feb. 24, 1920 in Kansas City, Missouri.  She passed away on Dec. 22, 2016 at Sunrise of Overland Park, and was cremated. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57... Read more...

Esrig, Harold L.

Esrig, Harold L.

Harold L. Esrig, 86, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at the Kansas City Hospice House. Funeral services were held Jan. 2, 2017, at The Louis Memorial Chapel; burial followed... Read more...

Eveloff, Andrew Michael

Andrew Michael Eveloff, 24, passed away peacefully and comfortably at his home on Dec. 31, 2016, from complications arising from his muscular dystrophy. He was surrounded by his family, loved ones and... Read more...

Fishman, Herbert

Herbert Fishman, 90, of Overland Park, Kansas, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at his home. Funeral services were held Dec. 30, 2016, at The Louis Memorial Chapel; burial followed... Read more...

Gorodinsky, Isai Borisovich

Isai Borisovich Gorodinsky passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas. Isai was born on Feb. 12, 1926, in Odessa, Russia. Read more...

Karty, Daniel S.

Daniel S. Karty was born on July 16, 1922, and passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in St. Louis, Missouri. Read more...

Lapine, Erwin

Erwin LaPine passed away peacefully at his home with family members at his bedside on the second night of Hanukkah, Dec. 25, 2016. His Hebrew name was Yisroel ben Shmuel Ha’Cohen. Graveside services... Read more...

Rice, Eva Zahony

Eva Zahony Rice, 79, passed away Dec. 31, 2016, surrounded by her family and dogs. Graveside services were held Jan. 3, 2017, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Overland Park, Kansas. Memorial contributions... Read more...

Siegel, Victor

Victor U. Siegel, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Stratford Commons. Funeral services were held Jan. 2, 2017, at The Louis Memorial Chapel; burial followed in the Rose... Read more...

Sirota, Ester

Ester Sirota, 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at the Kansas City Hospice House. Funeral services were set to take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at The Louis Memorial... Read more...

From candidate to legislator: Koesten prepares to begin her first term in the Kansas House of Representatives

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor
Joy Koesten in the House of Representatives at the Kansas State Capitol during leadership voting in December.

A little more than a year after she decided to run for political office for the first time, Joy Koesten will be sworn in for a two-year term in the Kansas House of Representatives in Topeka when the legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 9. Koesten was part of the wave of newcomers who booted out incumbents in the August primary, when she defeated two-term incumbent Jerry Lunn. She was unopposed in the general election.

“When I filed, back on Dec. 29, 2015, I had no idea what the landscape would look like after the November election. But, I did know that it was time to stop complaining about the sad state of affairs in Kansas and start doing something to turn things around. As my husband (Stewart Koesten) frequently claimed, ‘nothing is changed by posting on Facebook!’ And of course, he’s right. So, I ran and I won!”

The rookie representative has been assigned to three committees: Corrections and Juvenile Justice, Government Security and Technology and Transportation and Public Safety Budget. 

“Every one of these committees is interesting and every one of these committees has some profound challenges ahead. We face a lot of big issues,” said Koesten in a recent interview. 

A member of The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah and Kehilath Israel Synagogue, Koesten said she is honored to be serving the residents of Kansas. Even in the face of “tremendous challenges,” she is “very optimistic about what we’re facing.”

“I think we have 47 new legislators in the House, 37 of whom I spent two days with recently. We have some wonderful incumbents, Democrats and Republicans both, who are committed, so I look forward to getting to know them and getting to know the things that we might be able to tackle and actually make a difference,” she said.

The issues

Koesten believes the largest issue facing Kansas this year is the budget. In November 2016, state officials projected an almost $350 million budget deficit for the fiscal 2017 year.

“You can’t do anything unless you fix the budget. There isn’t one committee that isn’t affected by the lack of funds in this state. So until you fix the budget, there’s really not a lot to discuss,” she said.

A registered Republican most of her adult life, Koesten noted that budget decisions made in this session will consist of “hard conversations.”

“I don’t know that everybody is going to be willing to swallow the bitter pill of raising revenue, raising taxes. On top of that we’ll have to make more cuts because we are $1 billion in the hole going forward. You can’t do anything before you do that. That’s the biggest issue.”

Following the November election, Koesten said school financing will also be a top priority.

“We have not yet heard from the Kansas Supreme Court, so we know that’s going to be an issue as well.”

The expansion of Medicaid, she said, is yet another state issue that involves funds.

“For three years or so now, we have denied our state the ability to use federal dollars to expand health care to the neediest in our state. We’ve lost over 1.5 billion in federal dollars simply because of an ideological stance that has really hurt our citizens and our hospitals, our ability to care. We have a very small window to tap into that, if we move quickly at the right time. But the landscape has changed so dramatically with the national election and that can make things a lot harder for our state.”

In addition, Koesten said mental health issues facing the state are also tied into health care funding problems.

“We just have some incredibly profound challenges. They are all self-inflicted challenges and that is troubling.”

Koesten hopes the subject of guns on campus comes up again. 

“I was at a hospital association breakfast recently and our hospitals and our schools are vehemently opposed to the idea people can have conceal carry on their campuses,” she said.

A professor at both the University of Kansas and Johnson County Community College, the guns on campus issue is close to Koesten’s heart.

“I know we are losing faculty on our campuses not only because of the budget issues but for those kinds of issues. I know that faculty are tired of being treated in the way that threatens the way that they run their classrooms.” 

Jews and the issues

From what Koesten has been able to glean from her Jewish constituents, members of the Jewish community who are Kansas residents basically have the same concerns as other Kansans.

“They want to live in a state that supports them and their families. They want a state that operates in a way that is fiscally sound and what we are doing right now is unsustainable.”

“I think simply from a fiscal point of view, every person I speak to is concerned about our ability to turn things around so that we actually have state government, state services, good schools, good roads and bridges and the ability to encourage economic development. I think all of those are fundamentally tied to where we are in the state.” 

A busy legislative session

Koesten said she’s expecting more than 2,000 bills to be introduced this year in the legislature and “maybe 200 will get passed.” In her first year, she doesn’t have any “burning desire to put one out there yet” with her name on it, but she’s not ruling out the possibility of sponsoring a bill.

Koesten is a moderate Republican and that group makes up about a third of the 2017 legislature, with conservative Republicans and Democrats making up the other two thirds. She is hoping the moderates and the Democrats can find strength in numbers and form coalitions to pass some veto-proof legislation.

“I think that coalition is just forming. I think those relationships are still developing, but certainly the Johnson County delegation, which is comprised of both Democrats and Republicans, is pretty darn cohesive. I’m feeling optimistic that we have the numbers to move some things forward.”

One of those things will encompass very difficult budget decisions.

“We will have to raise taxes and we will continue to cut because the budget is such that we can’t do anything but those things,” she said.

The 2018 election

State representatives are only elected for two-years terms, thus putting representatives under the constant pressure of campaigning for re-election. Many of the moderates elected for this term, including Koesten, were supported by grassroots efforts of people who wanted change and often don’t participate in the political process. She believes those incumbents who were defeated in August may have been caught off guard, but won’t be again.

“I promise you, people are already lining up to take us out.”

She believes cutting the budget and raising taxes to move toward a balanced budget will be used against her and the other newcomers.

“It’s going to be ugly and I’m not naïve enough to think that that isn’t going to happen.” 

Koesten said moderate legislators are going to need incredible support — not just financial support, but verbal support.

“We will need communication among networks of reasonable people to say these candidates are good candidates and we need them to continue to represent us. I know most of us who ran in Johnson County and defeated incumbents will be challenged big time in the House in the next 15 months.” 

Koesten pledges to do the very best job she can and be as transparent as possible.

“People who follow my newsletter know that I tell it like it is. They may disagree with my position on things, but they will always know where I stand.” 

She also plans to be very accessible to her constituents.

“My new office is 268B and you can reach me by phone, email, text or come by to see me in person. I’ll be living in Topeka during the session, coming home only for the weekends and breaks,” she wrote in a recent newsletter.

Sign up for Koesten’s newsletter at www.joykoesten.com; email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (should be up and running by Jan. 9) or call 913-972-7883. You can also send a letter through the U.S. mail at Joy Koesten, Ph.D., Representative, 28th District, State Capitol, Topeka, KS 66612.

 

Victor Wishna to have feature-length play performed at The Living Room Theatre

Written by Kris Baker, Community Editor
Victor Wishna and Shawnna Journagan, executive director of The Living Room Theatre look over the script for play ‘Shearwater’ on the stage at The Living Room. The play is Wishna’s first full-length play and Journagan is directing the play.

A new act has begun in the life of Victor Wishna, one he has been working toward most of his life.

KC’s 18th Jewish Film Festival set for Jan. 8-22 and beyond: Film topics explore Jewish identity, culture and values

Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer
Chef Mike Solomonov and Meir Adoni try kubaneh, a Yemenite Sabbath bread, at Mizlala, Adoni’s restaurant in Tel Aviv. It is featured in ‘In Search of Israeli Cuisine,’ the opening film of the Jewish Film Festival at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at The White Theatre.

Robin Prosini wants people to think of films as vehicles to help them understand themselves, their lives and the societies they live in.

‘Hummus: The Movie’ gathers different faiths to the same table

Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer
For the past two years, Jewish, Muslim and Christian teens have baked goods to be served at one of The J’s film festival’s receptions. This year the film will be ‘Hummus: The Movie,’ to be shown at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Jill Maidhof has a passion for bringing together Jewish, Muslim and Christian teenagers to teach them that they have far more in common than they might think, and she uses food as the hook.

Kansas City Actors Theatre presents ‘My Old Lady’

Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer
David Fritts, Kathleen Warfel and Jan Rogge make up the cast of Israel Horovitz’s play ‘My Old Lady,’ which will be presented by Kansa City Actors Theatre Jan. 14 through Jan. 29.

Kansas City Actors Theatre will present the regional premiere of award-winning Jewish author Israel Horovitz’s play “My Old Lady” from Jan. 14 through Jan. 29.

Technology twirls and shines in 2016 Hanukkah Art Contest

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor

 

 

 Penina DeLuca’s grand prize winning entry in the 20th annual Hanukkah Art Contest is an animated drawing of a menorah and a dreidel presented to the judges on an iPad. The animated version of the drawing is available on our website, kcjc.com. Photo by Scott Fishman.

Modern electronic technology had a significant impact in The Chronicle’s 20th annual Hanukkah Art Contest, sponsored by Chabad House Center and The Jewish Chronicle. This year’s grand prize, provided by Chabad House and awarded to Penina DeLuca, is a $100 gift card to Target.

Rabbi Mendy Wineberg said it was evident, as always, that a lot of thought was put into all the entries, which this year included drawings, paintings, sculptures and poetry.

“We had entries that incorporated the latest technology, which is something the Rebbe would always talk about. He believed it was always a good idea to use what’s out there in the service of the good and the holy. With technology so pervasive in our lives today, it’s important that the kids realize that it’s not used just for the simple and the mundane but to further advance their Judaism,” Rabbi Wineberg said.

The winning entry was an animated drawing by Penina DeLuca, presented to the judges on an iPad. Penina is the 7-year-old daughter of Hannah and Joe DeLuca and attends Brookridge Elementary School and religious classes at The Shul — Chabad of Leawood. 

“My dad is an animator and helped me a little,” said the second-grader, noting that the dreidel spins and the flames flicker.

The young artist’s father clarified Penina’s statement, saying, “I put it on the web for her. That’s all I did.”

When thinking about her project she thought of Hanukkah and the first two things that came to her mind was a menorah and a dreidel, both of which are depicted in her drawing. 

Penina drew the picture — actually several pictures — and scanned them into the computer. For the animation to work, Penina had to make numerous drawings of the dreidel that spins and the menorah with the flickering candles. For example, where the final piece of art shows one dreidel, for it to spin the young artist had to draw it six times — four drawings of one side each and two drawings of two sides. 

“She drew the menorah several times as she wanted to make sure it was a kosher menorah,” mother Hannah said. “She was very adamant about that.”

Penina chose to use colored pencils for her art project. When she is not entering Hanukkah art contests, she likes to draw a variety of things including people, houses and food.

For her efforts as the grand prize winner, Penina will receive a $100 gift card from Target from the contest’s sponsor, Chabad House Center.

Sroly Sosover’s Hanukkah Robot took first place in the Lower Division. The robot sings the blessings over the Hanukkah candles. Photo by Scott Fishman

Sroly Sosover’s Hanukkah Robot took first place in the Lower Division. Sroly is the 8-year-old son of Chanie and Rabbi Berel Sosover and is a third-grade student at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy.

He decided to enter a Hanukkah robot because he loves to build with cardboard and has made a robot before. An old mobile phone is placed just inside the robot’s mouth and can be turned on, making it appear that the robot is singing the blessings for lighting the Hanukkah candles. In front of the robot is a hanukkiah and the robot is holding the shamas, preparing to light the hanukkiah. 

Sroly said he worked on his robot for a few weeks. 

“My husband gave Sroly a few ideas but he built it completely on his own,” his mother Chanie said. 

For winning first prize in the Lower Division, Sroly will get a $50 gift card from Target.

Eli Maker’s menorah project, inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night,’ won the Upper Division. Photo by Scott Fishman

Eli Maker, an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Lakewood Elementary and Congregation Beth Torah, is a three-time Hanukkah Art Contest winner. In 2014 and 2015 he won first prize in the Lower Division with Royals World Series-themed entries. This year, his first in the Upper Division, he stuck strictly to Hanukkah and used Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting as his inspiration.

Eli said this was his first use of canvas in the contest and he glued fabric strips on it to make the menorah. Like van Gogh’s painting, he drew a moon in the top right-hand corner. He used a couple of different types of beads in the project — orange tear-drop beads served as the candle flames and the other beads signify the wind.

Eli likes to do arts and crafts and is taking an art class. He is the son of Stephanie Kolb and Joshua Baker. He also was awarded a $50 gift card from Target.

The contest was open to students in grades kindergarten through eight. All projects were to be original and relate to the story or celebration of Hanukkah and were submitted in the following three categories:

Photography/graphic design: (Can be a single picture, photo collage or something designed on the computer.)

Writing: Poem or essay on the meaning of Hanukkah

Art: May be either two- or three-dimensional (for example paint, drawing, craft or sculpture). Entries created from kits were not accepted.

All students who entered the contest are encouraged to attend, free of charge, Chabad House’s annual Chanukah on The Ice on Monday, Dec. 26. (See box for more information.)

The following is a list of students who entered this year’s Hanukkah Art Contest:

Grand Prize winner: Penina DeLuca

First Prize — Lower Division: Sroly Sosover

First Prize — Upper Division: Eli Maker

Honorable Mentions:

Evie Freed

Gabriella Granoff

Abigail Kaye

Shia Kolb

Avia Matta

Noya Matta

Maya Muller

Noah Muller

Emily Natanova

Etty Sosover

Menachem Sosover

Menachem Sosover

Editor's note: There are multiple spellings of Hanukkah. While The Chronicle typically uses Hanukkah, in this article the spellings used in the art projects and for the event were used.

 

KU Hillel’s Lewis celebrates Hanukkah at the White House

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor
Jay and Kim Lewis attended a Hanukkah party at the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Jay Lewis has had some big nights in his life including his wedding and the birth of his two children. KU’s national basketball championship in 2008 and the Royals 2015 World Series crown also rank high on the list. Now he can add attending a Hanukkah party at the White House.

Read more ...

JVS employee receives violin from anonymous donor

Written by KCJC
Rabbi Alan Londy (right) of The New Reform Temple presented Majid Mourad, a refugee from Iraq, with the violin he is holding. The violin was given to Mourad by an anonymous donor who is a member of NRT.

An anonymous donor who is a member of The New Reform Temple has given a violin to Majid Mourad, an employee of JVS. Mourad played the violin in his native home of northern Iraq, but was unable to take his violin with him when he fled the country as a refugee. Rabbi Alan Londy from New Reform Temple presented the violin on behalf of the donor to Majid at the JVS office.

Read more ...

New community connector tasked with connecting young Jews to each other and wider community

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor
A group of young women, mostly transplants to Kansas City, recently had dinner together looking to gain a stronger connection to the Jewish community. They are Laura Slosky (from left), Danielle Peereboom, Annie Rifkin, Jewish Community Connector Molly Hess, Laura Gilman, Melissa Stern, Jesse Maniff and Kim Kushner.

We live in an age where people often sit in coffee shops checking their phones instead of talking with an actual person. Even as the Kansas City Jewish community continues to beef up its presence on social media to stay relevant and current, it has also hired an individual to have face-to-face conversations with people — young Jews to be exact — and help them connect with one another.

Read more ...

