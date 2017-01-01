Featured Ads

Chai Challot
Jewish Federation
Local refugees panicked: JVS resettlement efforts threatened by executive order suspending immigration programs

Ed Fried, a first-generation American and son of two Holocaust survivors, was among the hundreds who gathered Sunday at Kansas City International Airport to protest the executive order barring citizens... Read more...

Expanding services: JFS moves Missouri office to larger, easier to access quarters in Brookside

FS opened its new Missouri location in Brookside on in mid-January. Jewish Family Services (JFS) has moved its Missouri office to 425 E. 63rd St., just east of Oak Street in Kansas City. Read more...

Artist turns paper cuttings into coloring book

This image from Sherri Jacobs’ coloring book is from Lech Lecha (Genesis 12:1-17:27). Abraham, a man surrounded by idolatry, contemplates a different reality, and discovers the path of Monotheism. He... Read more...

An act of true loving kindness

Last week between 85 and 100 members of the Jewish community took part in hesed shel emet — an act of true loving kindness. What did they do? They attended a funeral for a woman they most likely had... Read more...

Jewish presence felt at women’s rally in Kansas City

Many Jewish women were among those who participated in the Women’s March KC on Jan. 21. Shown here are Danielle Peereboom (from left), Charity Deutch, Lynn Murray, Ellen Portnoy, Carla Oppenheimer, Carol... Read more...

As I See It: I am still not afraid, but I am concerned

Late at night following the shootings at the Jewish Community Campus and Village Shalom in April 2014, I wrote a column that I was not afraid of being at those places. In the last two weeks, Jewish Community... Read more...

Menorah Medical Center’s Jacobs, Kort take helm of medical staff

Dr. Jonathan Jacobs Jonathan Jacobs, M.D., is the new president of the medical staff at Menorah Medical Center, and Heather Kort, D.O., is the new president-elect. Read more...

A Modern Night at the Folly’ features collaboration between choreographer and Jewish poet

Craig Salvay Maggie Osgood Nicholls of Overland Park will be one of the region’s 10 most talented choreographers featured at “A Modern Night at the Folly.” Last year, for the Midwest Jewish Arts... Read more...

Listening Post

en Auxier and Peggy Friesen star in Victor Wishna’s play ‘Shearwater.’ Opening night for the play was rescheduled to Jan. 25. FROM NEBRASKA TO TENNESSEE — Kansas City native and Kansas grad Rabbi... Read more...

KC Repertory Theatre stages musical revue honoring Sondheim

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of the musical revue “Side by Side by Sondheim” is scheduled to run Jan. 27 through Feb. 19 at the Spencer Theatre on the campus of the University... Read more...

Letter to the Editor

Voice opposition to executive order on immigration We condemn the executive order on immigration and refugees that was issued late Friday evening, Jan. 27. Read more...

Letters to the editor

We must all co-exist I get so frustrated to see such blatant and pervasive bad journalism where lies are painted as truth as news stories, and where broadcasters and “Hollyweed” actors/actresses... Read more...

Letters to the editor

Appalled by Ellison I do not know Stu Lewis personally, but based on his many other letters to The Chronicle over the years he appears to be intelligent and articulate, though I have rarely agreed with... Read more...

Addressing the stress in the holidays

Stress and change are inevitable in our busy lives, but how we manage the stressors in our lives is the secret to improving and maintaining our overall well being. Read more...

Spreading the light: Teach basic Jewish tenets to the next generation

With Hanukkah right around the corner and Jews remembering our spiritual and military victories, it’s important to remember our Jewish responsibility to “spread light” to all corners of the world.... Read more...

Letters to the Editor

Holocaust comparison inappropriate I have just read the opinion article in the Dec. 8 issue of The Chronicle titled “In the spirit of never again.” Read more...

In the spirit of ‘Never Again,’ we must oppose Bannon appointment

The appointment of Steve Bannon as Trump’s chief White House strategist, officed inside the actual White House, should be opposed by every Jew, person of color, and righteous American of any background.... Read more...

Letter to the Editor

Village Shalom is a community treasure We recently attended the annual pre-Thanksgiving dinner at Village Shalom. Read more...

Letter to the Editor

When it comes to Trump, JTA is biased Regarding the JTA front page article in The Chronicle’s Nov. 17 edition (“Meet the Jews in Trump’s inner circle), I am once again shocked and dismayed at... Read more...

Journey as Spiritual Care Volunteer created my extended Jewish family

Nearly five years ago I learned from my rabbi and Congregation Beth Torah’s Founding Rabbi Mark Levin that Jewish Family Services, and in particular, Jewish Community Chaplain Rabbi Jonathan Rudnick,... Read more...

Hammontree Bat Mitzvah

Mackenzie Hammontree Samantha and Quentin Hammontree announce the Bat Mitzvah of their daughter, Mackenzie Lauren Hammontree, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Beth Torah. Read more...

Glauberman Birth

Goldie Evelyn Glauberman Erin Elizabeth and Joseph Patrick Glauberman of San Francisco announce the birth Oct. 25, 2016, of a daughter, Goldie Evelyn Glauberman. They are also the parents of Beatrice... Read more...

Chopp Birth

Leo Joseph Chopp Elizabeth and Isaac Chopp announce the birth on Oct. 12, 2016, of their son, Leo Joseph Chopp. They are also the parents of Stella Chopp, age 2. Read more...

Linafelt Bar Mitzvah

Jed Morris Linafelt Julia Shapiro and Tom Linafelt announce the Bar Mitzvah of their son, Jed Morris Linafelt, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Congregation Beth Shalom. Read more...

Benjamin Wedding

Madeline and Jay Benjamin Madeline Elyce Mayer and Jay Garrison Benjamin were married on Nov. 20, 2016, at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri, by Rabbi Arthur Nemitoff of The... Read more...

Schlozman birth

Cleo Mathilde Schlozman Lt. Col. Craig Schlozman and Sydney Daniels of Brussels, Belgium, announce the birth Oct. 3, 2016, of a daughter, Cleo Mathilde. Read more...

Urban League honors Judge Sachs

Judge Howard F. Sachs The Urban League of Greater Kansas City honored U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs as one of its Difference Maker award winners on Dec. 1, 2016. Read more...

Leland Shurin elected president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners

Leland Shurin, managing partner of the Kansas City-based law firm Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, has been elected by his fellow commissioners as president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. Leland... Read more...

Campbell Honor

Josh Campbell Josh Campbell recently graduated with a master’s degree in art business from Sotheby’s Institute of Art —New York City. Read more...

Stein Bat Mitzvah

Yael Dorit Stein Marla and Gideon Stein announce the Bat Mitzvah of their daughter, Yael Dorit, in Jerusalem. Read more...

Kalender, Joyce

Joyce was born May 3, 1930, to the late Max and Freida Mendell in St. Joseph, Missouri. Read more...

Asner, Labe

Labe Asner, 93, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Read more...

Cohen, Carol Marie

Carol Marie Cohen, a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area, passed away at age 66 at Olathe Medical Center on Jan. 21, 2017, after a long illness. Funeral services were scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday,... Read more...

Goldstein, Elaine

Elaine Goldstein passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, after a long illness. Graveside services were held in Kansas City, Monday Jan. 23, at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family asks that contributions be sent to... Read more...

Moses, Louis

Louis Moses, 94, was born Feb. 17, 1922, to Max and Minha Moses in New York. Lou passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2017, at The Atriums in Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral services were held on Jan.... Read more...

Rogozenski, Morris

Our father, Morris Rogozenski, went to sleep on Jan. 16, 2017, and joined his wife, Helen. Our mother would always refer to him as “Peter Pan” ... never grow up and never die. Private family services... Read more...

Chernoff, Selbert Gordon M.D.

Selbert G. Chernoff, M.D., 89, of Fulton, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Read more...

Cohn, Sanford L.

Sanford L. Cohn, 88, of Leawood, Kansas, peacefully passed away on Jan. 11, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, with his loving son and caregiver by his side. Funeral services were held Jan. 13 at The... Read more...

Fromm, Dorothy Lindauer

Dorothy Fromm of Kansas City, passed away Jan. 10, 2017. Dorothy was born Feb 19, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois. Private services were held. Kindly omit flowers; the family requests donations in Dorothy’s... Read more...

Milgram, Byron A.

Byron A. Milgram, 85, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 13 at Sheffield Cemetery; burial followed.... Read more...

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor
Ed Fried, a first-generation American and son of two Holocaust survivors, was among the hundreds who gathered Sunday at Kansas City International Airport to protest the executive order barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Since its founding in 1949 to support Holocaust survivors, JVS has worked to resettle refugees from around the world. It is now the metro’s largest refugee resettlement agency, and this week, with the help of members of the Jewish and general communities, it is fighting for the rights of refugees to settle here in the United States.

Artist turns paper cuttings into coloring book

Written by Marcia Horn Montgomery, Contributing Writer
This image from Sherri Jacobs’ coloring book is from Lech Lecha (Genesis 12:1-17:27). Abraham, a man surrounded by idolatry, contemplates a different reality, and discovers the path of Monotheism. He is instructed to leave his land, his home and his family to journey to a distant place, and fulfill his destiny.

“The Illuminated Torah” 

by Sherri Jacobs

Available through Amazon.com

An act of true loving kindness

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor

Last week between 85 and 100 members of the Jewish community took part in hesed shel emet — an act of true loving kindness. What did they do? They attended a funeral for a woman they most likely had never met.

Jewish presence felt at women’s rally in Kansas City

Written by Jerry LaMartina, Contributing Writer
Many Jewish women were among those who participated in the Women’s March KC on Jan. 21. Shown here are Danielle Peereboom (from left), Charity Deutch, Lynn Murray, Ellen Portnoy, Carla Oppenheimer, Carol Brooks, Laura Gilman and Rachel Lieberman.

Kansas City joined hundreds of other cities across the country and around the world on Jan. 21 with a rally connected to the Women’s March on Washington, and some members of the local Jewish community helped organize the event and attended it.

As I See It: I am still not afraid, but I am concerned

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor

Late at night following the shootings at the Jewish Community Campus and Village Shalom in April 2014, I wrote a column that I was not afraid of being at those places. In the last two weeks, Jewish Community Centers across the country, including our own J at the Jewish Community Campus, have received bomb threats — thankfully none of which were found to be credible. So, I sit here once again writing … and I am still not afraid.

Israelis looking forward to a positive change in US-Israeli relationship

Written by Barbara Bayer, Editor
In a speech on Sunday night, Jerusalem Post political analyst Gil Hoffman said Israelis are looking forward to a Trump president.

With just one week remaining before the inauguration, many members of the Jewish community here and across the country continue to be conflicted about the upcoming Donald Trump presidency. On the other hand, Israelis are not concerned. In fact, Jews in Israel are looking forward to a Trump presidency.

