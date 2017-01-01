Chef Mike Solomonov and Meir Adoni try kubaneh, a Yemenite Sabbath bread, at Mizlala, Adoni’s restaurant in Tel Aviv. It is featured in ‘In Search of Israeli Cuisine,’ the opening film of the Jewish...
For the past two years, Jewish, Muslim and Christian teens have baked goods to be served at one of The J’s film festival’s receptions. This year the film will be ‘Hummus: The Movie,’ to be shown...
David Fritts, Kathleen Warfel and Jan Rogge make up the cast of Israel Horovitz’s play ‘My Old Lady,’ which will be presented by Kansa City Actors Theatre Jan. 14 through Jan. 29.
Kansas City Actors...
We have a new loyal reader! Karen Agron Flattery took this photo of her dog Teddy reading our latest Jewish Life magazine. Karen and her husband Kevin adopted the poodle mix, thought to be 2 to 3 years...
Jay and Kim Lewis attended a Hanukkah party at the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Jay Lewis has had some big nights in his life including his wedding and the birth of his two children. KU’s national...
Rabbi Alan Londy (right) of The New Reform Temple presented Majid Mourad, a refugee from Iraq, with the violin he is holding. The violin was given to Mourad by an anonymous donor who is a member of NRT.
An...
Earlier this month, Mindy Corporon and other members of Reat Griffin Underwood’s family put the final pieces on a floragraph of Reat. The floragraph will be part of the Donate Life float featured in...
A group of young women, mostly transplants to Kansas City, recently had dinner together looking to gain a stronger connection to the Jewish community. They are Laura Slosky (from left), Danielle Peereboom,...
It is estimated that 7,000 people attended the Jewish Arts Festival in 2013.
JEWISH ARTS FESTIVAL MORPHS INTO THE JEWISH CULTURE FEST — Remember where you were on a particular October Sunday in 1994?...
Appalled by Ellison
I do not know Stu Lewis personally, but based on his many other letters to The Chronicle over the years he appears to be intelligent and articulate, though I have rarely agreed with...
With Hanukkah right around the corner and Jews remembering our spiritual and military victories, it’s important to remember our Jewish responsibility to “spread light” to all corners of the world....
The appointment of Steve Bannon as Trump’s chief White House strategist, officed inside the actual White House, should be opposed by every Jew, person of color, and righteous American of any background....
When it comes to Trump, JTA is biased
Regarding the JTA front page article in The Chronicle’s Nov. 17 edition (“Meet the Jews in Trump’s inner circle), I am once again shocked and dismayed at...
Nearly five years ago I learned from my rabbi and Congregation Beth Torah’s Founding Rabbi Mark Levin that Jewish Family Services, and in particular, Jewish Community Chaplain Rabbi Jonathan Rudnick,...
Proud ‘nasty woman’ responds to absurd letter
I purposely waited until after the election to write this. My response is in regard to the letter written by Dr. David S. Jacobs that was published Nov....
Leland Shurin, managing partner of the Kansas City-based law firm Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, has been elected by his fellow commissioners as president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. Leland...
Gary Boxer at age 13.
Judaism is a faith that puts as much emphasis on study as it does on prayer, and in doing so encourages each person’s religious path to be a complex, personal and lifelong journey....
Stefanie Autumn Shemitz
Stefanie Autumn Shemitz will become a Bat Mitzvah at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Jerusalem, Israel. Autumn is the daughter of Flora Winitz and the late Peter Shemitz.
Our loving Mom, Elaine “Lainie” Choikhit, spent one final day with her adoring family on Dec. 21, 2016. Never was there a doubt that she felt revered and loved, not only by family but by the friends...
Morris Bortnick, 87, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Armour Oaks Senior Living. Graveside services were set to take place Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Mount Moriah Cemetery, The...
Jeanette Wayne passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Village Shalom. Funeral services were held Dec. 19, at Louis Memorial Chapel; burial followed at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions...
Leona Mildred Cohn, daughter of Michael and Sarah Parness, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. She was born on Nov. 20, 1929, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As the youngest of five children, she took great...
Beloved wife and mother, Camille Fisher, 90, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 3, 2016. Funeral service is set to take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Louis...
Penina DeLuca’s grand prize winning entry in the 20th annual Hanukkah Art Contest is an animated drawing of a menorah and a dreidel presented to the judges on an iPad. The animated version of the drawing is available on our website, kcjc.com. Photo by Scott Fishman.
Modern electronic technology had a significant impact in The Chronicle’s 20th annual Hanukkah Art Contest, sponsored by Chabad House Center and The Jewish Chronicle. This year’s grand prize, provided by Chabad House and awarded to Penina DeLuca, is a $100 gift card to Target.
Rabbi Mendy Wineberg said it was evident, as always, that a lot of thought was put into all the entries, which this year included drawings, paintings, sculptures and poetry.
“We had entries that incorporated the latest technology, which is something the Rebbe would always talk about. He believed it was always a good idea to use what’s out there in the service of the good and the holy. With technology so pervasive in our lives today, it’s important that the kids realize that it’s not used just for the simple and the mundane but to further advance their Judaism,” Rabbi Wineberg said.
The winning entry was an animated drawing by Penina DeLuca, presented to the judges on an iPad. Penina is the 7-year-old daughter of Hannah and Joe DeLuca and attends Brookridge Elementary School and religious classes at The Shul — Chabad of Leawood.
“My dad is an animator and helped me a little,” said the second-grader, noting that the dreidel spins and the flames flicker.
The young artist’s father clarified Penina’s statement, saying, “I put it on the web for her. That’s all I did.”
When thinking about her project she thought of Hanukkah and the first two things that came to her mind was a menorah and a dreidel, both of which are depicted in her drawing.
Penina drew the picture — actually several pictures — and scanned them into the computer. For the animation to work, Penina had to make numerous drawings of the dreidel that spins and the menorah with the flickering candles. For example, where the final piece of art shows one dreidel, for it to spin the young artist had to draw it six times — four drawings of one side each and two drawings of two sides.
“She drew the menorah several times as she wanted to make sure it was a kosher menorah,” mother Hannah said. “She was very adamant about that.”
Penina chose to use colored pencils for her art project. When she is not entering Hanukkah art contests, she likes to draw a variety of things including people, houses and food.
For her efforts as the grand prize winner, Penina will receive a $100 gift card from Target from the contest’s sponsor, Chabad House Center.
Sroly Sosover’s Hanukkah Robot took first place in the Lower Division. Sroly is the 8-year-old son of Chanie and Rabbi Berel Sosover and is a third-grade student at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy.
He decided to enter a Hanukkah robot because he loves to build with cardboard and has made a robot before. An old mobile phone is placed just inside the robot’s mouth and can be turned on, making it appear that the robot is singing the blessings for lighting the Hanukkah candles. In front of the robot is a hanukkiah and the robot is holding the shamas, preparing to light the hanukkiah.
Sroly said he worked on his robot for a few weeks.
“My husband gave Sroly a few ideas but he built it completely on his own,” his mother Chanie said.
For winning first prize in the Lower Division, Sroly will get a $50 gift card from Target.
Eli Maker, an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Lakewood Elementary and Congregation Beth Torah, is a three-time Hanukkah Art Contest winner. In 2014 and 2015 he won first prize in the Lower Division with Royals World Series-themed entries. This year, his first in the Upper Division, he stuck strictly to Hanukkah and used Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting as his inspiration.
Eli said this was his first use of canvas in the contest and he glued fabric strips on it to make the menorah. Like van Gogh’s painting, he drew a moon in the top right-hand corner. He used a couple of different types of beads in the project — orange tear-drop beads served as the candle flames and the other beads signify the wind.
Eli likes to do arts and crafts and is taking an art class. He is the son of Stephanie Kolb and Joshua Baker. He also was awarded a $50 gift card from Target.
The contest was open to students in grades kindergarten through eight. All projects were to be original and relate to the story or celebration of Hanukkah and were submitted in the following three categories:
Photography/graphic design: (Can be a single picture, photo collage or something designed on the computer.)
Writing: Poem or essay on the meaning of Hanukkah
Art: May be either two- or three-dimensional (for example paint, drawing, craft or sculpture). Entries created from kits were not accepted.
All students who entered the contest are encouraged to attend, free of charge, Chabad House’s annual Chanukah on The Ice on Monday, Dec. 26. (See box for more information.)
The following is a list of students who entered this year’s Hanukkah Art Contest:
Grand Prize winner: Penina DeLuca
First Prize — Lower Division: Sroly Sosover
First Prize — Upper Division: Eli Maker
Honorable Mentions:
Evie Freed
Gabriella Granoff
Abigail Kaye
Shia Kolb
Avia Matta
Noya Matta
Maya Muller
Noah Muller
Emily Natanova
Etty Sosover
Menachem Sosover
Tag: Editor’s note: There are multiple spellings of Hanukkah. While The Chronicle typically uses Hanukkah, in this article the spellings used in the art projects and for the event were used.
Jay Lewis has had some big nights in his life including his wedding and the birth of his two children. KU’s national basketball championship in 2008 and the Royals 2015 World Series crown also rank high on the list. Now he can add attending a Hanukkah party at the White House.
An anonymous donor who is a member of The New Reform Temple has given a violin to Majid Mourad, an employee of JVS. Mourad played the violin in his native home of northern Iraq, but was unable to take his violin with him when he fled the country as a refugee. Rabbi Alan Londy from New Reform Temple presented the violin on behalf of the donor to Majid at the JVS office.
We live in an age where people often sit in coffee shops checking their phones instead of talking with an actual person. Even as the Kansas City Jewish community continues to beef up its presence on social media to stay relevant and current, it has also hired an individual to have face-to-face conversations with people — young Jews to be exact — and help them connect with one another.
ST. LOUIS ─ Richard Teitelman, who was the first blind and the first Jewish Missouri Supreme Court justice, died Nov. 29 at his home in the Central West End. He was 69. He had struggled with diabetes and pulmonary issues.
Written by Marcia Horn Montgomery, Contributing Writer
After a three-year absence, Sigma Delta Tau (SDT) is back on the University of Kansas campus. The sorority shut down in 2013 due to low membership numbers. Now, just three years later, Michelle Carlson, national board member for KU, says it’s time to come back.