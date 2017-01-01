Labe Asner, 93, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Carol Marie Cohen, a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area, passed away at age 66 at Olathe Medical Center on Jan. 21, 2017, after a long illness. Funeral services were scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday,...
Elaine Goldstein passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, after a long illness. Graveside services were held in Kansas City, Monday Jan. 23, at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family asks that contributions be sent to...
Louis Moses, 94, was born Feb. 17, 1922, to Max and Minha Moses in New York. Lou passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2017, at The Atriums in Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral services were held on Jan....
Our father, Morris Rogozenski, went to sleep on Jan. 16, 2017, and joined his wife, Helen. Our mother would always refer to him as “Peter Pan” ... never grow up and never die. Private family services...
Selbert G. Chernoff, M.D., 89, of Fulton, Missouri, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Sanford L. Cohn, 88, of Leawood, Kansas, peacefully passed away on Jan. 11, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, with his loving son and caregiver by his side. Funeral services were held Jan. 13 at The...
Dorothy Fromm of Kansas City, passed away Jan. 10, 2017. Dorothy was born Feb 19, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois. Private services were held. Kindly omit flowers; the family requests donations in Dorothy’s...
Byron A. Milgram, 85, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 13 at Sheffield Cemetery; burial followed....
Bettye Wagenheim Rosen, 89, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully Jan. 11, 2017. A private family funeral service was held in St. Louis, Missouri. Bettye was born on June 24, 1927, in Pensacola,...
