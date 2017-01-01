The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of the musical revue “Side by Side by Sondheim” is scheduled to run Jan. 27 through Feb. 19 at the Spencer Theatre on the campus of the University...
Read more...
Scott Fishman went to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and found the puzzle that features several of his photos.
A NEW BUNDLE OF JOY — And the first Jewish baby for 2017 is … Brody Robert...
Read more...
Scott Fishman went to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and found the puzzle that features several of his photos.
A NEW BUNDLE OF JOY — And the first Jewish baby for 2017 is … Brody Robert...
Read more...
Scott Fishman went to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and found the puzzle that features several of his photos.
A NEW BUNDLE OF JOY — And the first Jewish baby for 2017 is … Brody Robert...
Read more...
In a speech on Sunday night, Jerusalem Post political analyst Gil Hoffman said Israelis are looking forward to a Trump president.
With just one week remaining before the inauguration, many members of...
Read more...
We have all experienced it. Someone in your life, be it a friend, a spouse, a partner, or a coworker, apologizes to you and instead of feeling better you feel worse. When someone tells you they are...
Read more...
Judy Hellman once again co-chaired the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Service on Sunday, Jan. 8, along with The Rev. Robert Lee Hill. The event is sponsored by the Southern Christian Leadership...
Read more...
Joy Koesten in the House of Representatives at the Kansas State Capitol during leadership voting in December.
A little more than a year after she decided to run for political office for the first time,...
Read more...
Victor Wishna and Shawnna Journagan, executive director of The Living Room Theatre look over the script for play ‘Shearwater’ on the stage at The Living Room. The play is Wishna’s first full-length...
Read more...
Artist Zach Arlan stands in front of his painting ‘Pain is Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder.’
Zach Arlan had an idea about two years ago to change things up in his work life — and his art life....
Read more...
We must all co-exist
I get so frustrated to see such blatant and pervasive bad journalism where lies are painted as truth as news stories, and where broadcasters and “Hollyweed” actors/actresses...
Read more...
Appalled by Ellison
I do not know Stu Lewis personally, but based on his many other letters to The Chronicle over the years he appears to be intelligent and articulate, though I have rarely agreed with...
Read more...
With Hanukkah right around the corner and Jews remembering our spiritual and military victories, it’s important to remember our Jewish responsibility to “spread light” to all corners of the world....
Read more...
The appointment of Steve Bannon as Trump’s chief White House strategist, officed inside the actual White House, should be opposed by every Jew, person of color, and righteous American of any background....
Read more...
When it comes to Trump, JTA is biased
Regarding the JTA front page article in The Chronicle’s Nov. 17 edition (“Meet the Jews in Trump’s inner circle), I am once again shocked and dismayed at...
Read more...
Nearly five years ago I learned from my rabbi and Congregation Beth Torah’s Founding Rabbi Mark Levin that Jewish Family Services, and in particular, Jewish Community Chaplain Rabbi Jonathan Rudnick,...
Read more...
Madeline and Jay Benjamin
Madeline Elyce Mayer and Jay Garrison Benjamin were married on Nov. 20, 2016, at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri, by Rabbi Arthur Nemitoff of The...
Read more...
Leland Shurin, managing partner of the Kansas City-based law firm Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, has been elected by his fellow commissioners as president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. Leland...
Read more...
Gary Boxer at age 13.
Judaism is a faith that puts as much emphasis on study as it does on prayer, and in doing so encourages each person’s religious path to be a complex, personal and lifelong journey....
Read more...
Sanford L. Cohn, 88, of Leawood, Kansas, peacefully passed away on Jan. 11, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, with his loving son and caregiver by his side. Funeral services were held Jan. 13 at The...
Read more...
Dorothy Fromm of Kansas City, passed away Jan. 10, 2017. Dorothy was born Feb 19, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois. Private services were held. Kindly omit flowers; the family requests donations in Dorothy’s...
Read more...
Byron A. Milgram, 85, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 13 at Sheffield Cemetery; burial followed....
Read more...
Bettye Wagenheim Rosen, 89, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully Jan. 11, 2017. A private family funeral service was held in St. Louis, Missouri. Bettye was born on June 24, 1927, in Pensacola,...
Read more...
Miriam Wajcman, 91, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Village Shalom. Services were held Jan. 13 in the chapel at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge...
Read more...
Bette Caviar, 92, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Funeral services were held Jan. 6 at The Louis Memorial Chapel; burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers, the...
Read more...
Leon Klopper, of Overland Park, Kansas, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the age of 78. The service to honor his well-lived life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Leavenworth National Cemetery,...
Read more...
JoAnne Weiner, 88, passed away Jan. 3, 2017. Funeral services were held Jan. 5, 2017, at The Louis Memorial Chapel; interment followed at Sheffield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial...
Read more...
Ruth Janet Eisenman was born on Feb. 24, 1920 in Kansas City, Missouri. She passed away on Dec. 22, 2016 at Sunrise of Overland Park, and was cremated. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57...
Read more...
The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of the musical revue “Side by Side by Sondheim” is scheduled to run Jan. 27 through Feb. 19 at the Spencer Theatre on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
With just one week remaining before the inauguration, many members of the Jewish community here and across the country continue to be conflicted about the upcoming Donald Trump presidency. On the other hand, Israelis are not concerned. In fact, Jews in Israel are looking forward to a Trump presidency.
We have all experienced it. Someone in your life, be it a friend, a spouse, a partner, or a coworker, apologizes to you and instead of feeling better you feel worse. When someone tells you they are sorry and follows it up with a “but” statement as to why they were hurtful, you are not actually receiving an apology.
A little more than a year after she decided to run for political office for the first time, Joy Koesten will be sworn in for a two-year term in the Kansas House of Representatives in Topeka when the legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 9. Koesten was part of the wave of newcomers who booted out incumbents in the August primary, when she defeated two-term incumbent Jerry Lunn. She was unopposed in the general election.
Penina DeLuca’s grand prize winning entry in the 20th annual Hanukkah Art Contest is an animated drawing of a menorah and a dreidel presented to the judges on an iPad. The animated version of the drawing is available on our website, kcjc.com. Photo by Scott Fishman.
Modern electronic technology had a significant impact in The Chronicle’s 20th annual Hanukkah Art Contest, sponsored by Chabad House Center and The Jewish Chronicle. This year’s grand prize, provided by Chabad House and awarded to Penina DeLuca, is a $100 gift card to Target.
Rabbi Mendy Wineberg said it was evident, as always, that a lot of thought was put into all the entries, which this year included drawings, paintings, sculptures and poetry.
“We had entries that incorporated the latest technology, which is something the Rebbe would always talk about. He believed it was always a good idea to use what’s out there in the service of the good and the holy. With technology so pervasive in our lives today, it’s important that the kids realize that it’s not used just for the simple and the mundane but to further advance their Judaism,” Rabbi Wineberg said.
The winning entry was an animated drawing by Penina DeLuca, presented to the judges on an iPad. Penina is the 7-year-old daughter of Hannah and Joe DeLuca and attends Brookridge Elementary School and religious classes at The Shul — Chabad of Leawood.
“My dad is an animator and helped me a little,” said the second-grader, noting that the dreidel spins and the flames flicker.
The young artist’s father clarified Penina’s statement, saying, “I put it on the web for her. That’s all I did.”
When thinking about her project she thought of Hanukkah and the first two things that came to her mind was a menorah and a dreidel, both of which are depicted in her drawing.
Penina drew the picture — actually several pictures — and scanned them into the computer. For the animation to work, Penina had to make numerous drawings of the dreidel that spins and the menorah with the flickering candles. For example, where the final piece of art shows one dreidel, for it to spin the young artist had to draw it six times — four drawings of one side each and two drawings of two sides.
“She drew the menorah several times as she wanted to make sure it was a kosher menorah,” mother Hannah said. “She was very adamant about that.”
Penina chose to use colored pencils for her art project. When she is not entering Hanukkah art contests, she likes to draw a variety of things including people, houses and food.
For her efforts as the grand prize winner, Penina will receive a $100 gift card from Target from the contest’s sponsor, Chabad House Center.
Sroly Sosover’s Hanukkah Robot took first place in the Lower Division. Sroly is the 8-year-old son of Chanie and Rabbi Berel Sosover and is a third-grade student at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy.
He decided to enter a Hanukkah robot because he loves to build with cardboard and has made a robot before. An old mobile phone is placed just inside the robot’s mouth and can be turned on, making it appear that the robot is singing the blessings for lighting the Hanukkah candles. In front of the robot is a hanukkiah and the robot is holding the shamas, preparing to light the hanukkiah.
Sroly said he worked on his robot for a few weeks.
“My husband gave Sroly a few ideas but he built it completely on his own,” his mother Chanie said.
For winning first prize in the Lower Division, Sroly will get a $50 gift card from Target.
Eli Maker, an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Lakewood Elementary and Congregation Beth Torah, is a three-time Hanukkah Art Contest winner. In 2014 and 2015 he won first prize in the Lower Division with Royals World Series-themed entries. This year, his first in the Upper Division, he stuck strictly to Hanukkah and used Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting as his inspiration.
Eli said this was his first use of canvas in the contest and he glued fabric strips on it to make the menorah. Like van Gogh’s painting, he drew a moon in the top right-hand corner. He used a couple of different types of beads in the project — orange tear-drop beads served as the candle flames and the other beads signify the wind.
Eli likes to do arts and crafts and is taking an art class. He is the son of Stephanie Kolb and Joshua Baker. He also was awarded a $50 gift card from Target.
The contest was open to students in grades kindergarten through eight. All projects were to be original and relate to the story or celebration of Hanukkah and were submitted in the following three categories:
Photography/graphic design: (Can be a single picture, photo collage or something designed on the computer.)
Writing: Poem or essay on the meaning of Hanukkah
Art: May be either two- or three-dimensional (for example paint, drawing, craft or sculpture). Entries created from kits were not accepted.
All students who entered the contest are encouraged to attend, free of charge, Chabad House’s annual Chanukah on The Ice on Monday, Dec. 26. (See box for more information.)
The following is a list of students who entered this year’s Hanukkah Art Contest:
Grand Prize winner: Penina DeLuca
First Prize — Lower Division: Sroly Sosover
First Prize — Upper Division: Eli Maker
Honorable Mentions:
Evie Freed
Gabriella Granoff
Abigail Kaye
Shia Kolb
Avia Matta
Noya Matta
Maya Muller
Noah Muller
Emily Natanova
Etty Sosover
Menachem Sosover
Menachem Sosover
Tag: Editor’s note: There are multiple spellings of Hanukkah. While The Chronicle typically uses Hanukkah, in this article the spellings used in the art projects and for the event were used.