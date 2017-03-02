Consul General of Israel to the Southwest to speak here

Eitan Levon

Jewish Community Relations Bureau|American Jewish Committee will present the Consul General of Israel to the Southwest, The Honorable Ambassador Eitan Levon, for a community briefing at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Jewish Community Campus.

This is the first visit to Kansas of the Consul General of Israel to the Southwest after the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs moved the Kansas City Region to the southwest following a realignment of territories in the fall of 2016. Previously the Kansas City community had been served by the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest in Chicago. Following the realignment, the state of Kansas is served by the Consul General of Israel to the Southwest in Houston, and Missouri is served by the Consul General of Israel to the Southeast in Atlanta. JCRB|AJC serves Kansas and western Missouri. Levon is also scheduled to visit Wichita, Topeka and Lawrence.

Ambassador Levon was appointed in 2015 to his current post in Houston, which is responsible for the six-state region of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Prior to assuming the post of Consul General to the Southwest United States, he was Israel’s representative to the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva. Ambassador Levon has served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more than two decades in various positions, including as director of International Affairs in Jerusalem. He holds a master’s degree in national security from the Israeli National Defense College at Haifa University. Levon is married and has three children.

The community event on March 13 is free and open to the public. Reservations are welcome or by calling 913-327-8129.