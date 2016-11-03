Respected Torah scholar Rabbi Simon Jacobson to speak at K.I. Dec. 5

The family of Maria Devinki is sponsoring an appearance by Rabbi Simon Jacobson in recognition of the fifth anniversary of her death. Rabbi Jacobson will speak at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Kehilath Israel Synagogue. It is free and open to the community.

A respected Torah scholar, Rabbi Jacobson is the founder and leader of The Meaningful Life Center (meaningfullife.com) in New York City. The organization is described as “all about helping you live a truly happy and amazing life. It’s about clearing the air so that we can find meaning where we need it, and providing the tools to make a more meaningful life possible.”

The center is based on Rabbi Jacobson’s best-selling book “Toward a Meaningful Life,” a William Morrow publication that has sold over 300,000 copies to date and has been translated into Hebrew, French, Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, German, Hungarian, Czech and Croatian.

Rabbi Jacobson is also the publisher of The Algemeiner (algemeiner.com). The newspaper was created in 1972 to publish important stories with an international scope for a global audiences. Its online presence extends that vision for the 21st century, offering breaking news and analysis.

Rabbi Jacobson has lectured to diverse audiences on six continents and in 40 states on psycho-spiritual issues and applying Jewish thought to contemporary life. For more than 14 years Rabbi Jacobson, as editor-in-chief of Vaad Hanochos Hatmimim, was responsible for publishing the talks of the late Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe. Beginning in 1979, he headed a team of scholars that memorized and transcribed entire talks that the Rebbe gave during the Sabbath and holidays, as writing and tape recording are not permitted on holy days. He also headed the research team for Sefer Halikutim — an encyclopedic collection of Chassidic thought (26 volumes, published 1977-1982).

Reservations to hear Rabbi Jacobson are not required, but appreciated. To RSVP, send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 913-642-1880.