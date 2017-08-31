Chabad sets up Amazon registry for Harvey relief; OU suggests prayers

The community of Houston has been devastated by unprecedented flooding over the past few days with more rain and rising floodwaters expected throughout the week.

Throughout the storm, Chabad Centers of Houston have been mobilized to help people in need. For those who want to help those in need, there are several ways to do so:

Monetary donations may be made by visiting www.chabadhouston.com/relief. One hundred percent of the money will go directly to help those in need.

An amazon registry of items that are needed such as food, personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies is available at chabadhouston.com/harveyamazon.

Supplies may also be sent directly to Chabad Harvey Relief, 11000 Fondren Rd b104, Houston, TX 77096. All items should be new:

Gift cards in denominations of $50 or less to Target, Walmart, Etc. (most helpful)

Workers gloves

Disposable gloves

Contractor bags

Masks

Duct tape

Paper towels

Packing tape

Diapers

Wipes

Clorox wipes

Sharpies

Packing boxes

Small toys

In addition, as Jews, we believe in the power of tefillah (prayer), and we must also show those who are facing devastation in Houston that they have brethren from far and wide who care about them. According to the Orthodox Union (OU) on Tuesday, the president of one of the shuls in Houston said, “We will need major help. This is the worst flooding in Houston history! All homes are now under water! Between inches and 6 feet. Shul has between 4 and 8 feet — can’t even get close. And there may be another 24-48 hours of this. We will need to have serious conversations about restarting a community. I know that sounds extreme, but this is the big one!”

So, the OU and the Rabbinical Council of America (RCA) are asking the Jewish community to recite Tehillim (Psalms) for the zechut (merit) of the Houston community. Messages of chizuk (support) may also be posted on the OU’s website and passed on directly to members of the Texas communities who are suffering. Recommended chapters of Tehillim include: 20, 102, 121, 130.

For more information, visit the OU website at ou.org.