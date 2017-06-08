30th annual Village Shalom Father’s Day Run is a family affair

Published: Thursday, 08 June 2017 12:30 Written by KCJC

Last year’s Father’s Day Run proved to be a fun way to kick-off the day for dads and kids alike. Photo courtesy of Mile 90 Photography

The Village Shalom Father’s Day Run/Walk will take place on Sunday, June 18. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m., with registration and pre-race festivities kicking off at 6 a.m. The 5- and 10-kilometer run/walk brings hundreds of runners and community members to the Village Shalom campus each year. This will mark the 30th consecutive year for the fundraiser that benefits the retirement community’s memory care programming.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Father’s Day Run,” said Katie Reilley, Village Shalom development associate. “This year — as in years past — should be full of fun for the whole family.”

Proceeds from the Father’s Day Run help to fund programming for the Shalom Suites and Great Days Social Club — the areas of the Village Shalom campus that serve the needs of those experiencing Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

“Village Shalom has an exceptional memory care program,” said Lindsay Fineman, Father’s Day Run co-chair. “Thanks to the Father’s Day Run, money is directly raised to enhance this essential program for our community.”

Those too young to take on the 5K can participate in the Kids’ Fun Run that immediately follows the race in Village Shalom’s circle drive area. Before and after the Fun Run, kids can also get their face painted and play giant Jenga or cornhole.

After the run, race participants can enjoy a breakfast of scrambled eggs and apple crepes from Morrison Community Living, or enjoy a post-race massage from F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic. There will even be doggie pools on-hand for four-legged participants.

“Whether you are a runner, a family looking for a unique way to celebrate the special dads in your lives, someone who has been personally impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, or someone who wants to give back to their community, the 10K/5K run/walk will be a wonderful event for you to attend,” said Fineman.

To register for the race, volunteer on race day or make a donation, visit www.FathersDayRun.org or call Reilley at 913-266-8454.