Time to prepare for Hanukkah Art Contest

Published: Thursday, 24 November 2016 10:00 Written by KCJC

This TP Hanukiyah was created by HBHA student Evie Fried, who was in third grade when she entered the 2015 contest.

The 20th annual Hanukkah Art Contest is open for entries. Deadline for entries is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The first candle will be lit Saturday night, Dec. 24, and a photo of the winning piece of art will be published in the Dec. 22 edition of The Chronicle.

The contest is sponsored by Chabad House Center and The Jewish Chronicle. This year’s grand prize, provided by Chabad House, is a $100 gift card to either Target or Michaels.

The contest is open to all students in grades K-eight. Entrants will be judged in two levels — K through four and five through eight. One grand prize will be awarded. The first prize winner in each level will be awarded with a $50 gift card to Target or Michael’s. This year the name of every child who enters the contest will be recognized in The Chronicle’s Hanukkah edition.

Since its inception, the contest has attracted children from all corners of the Jewish community. Students must live in the greater Kansas City or surrounding areas (Lawrence, Topeka and St. Joseph) to be eligible.

Projects must be original and relate to the story or celebration of Hanukkah and can be submitted in any of the following categories.

1) Photography/graphic design: (Can be a single picture, photo collage or something designed on the computer.)

2) Writing: Poem or essay on the meaning of Hanukkah

3) Art: May be either two- or three-dimensional (for example paint, drawing, craft or sculpture). Entries created from kits will be disqualified.

A $100 gift card to either Target or Michaels will be awarded to one grand prize winner. First place winners of each level will be awarded $50 gift cards to either Target or Michael’s. A student is not eligible to win the grand prize two consecutive years.

Entries must include the student’s name, grade, religious school name (if applicable), home address and the best telephone numbers to reach the student’s parent/s during business hours and in the evening. Please put this information on a separate sheet of paper, attached to the entry. Students should not write their names on their entries as judges are not allowed to know the identities of the artists.

Entries will be available for pickup after Hanukkah.

Photos or essays can be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Art projects may be dropped off now through Dec. 14 at Chabad House Center of Kansas City: 6201 Indian Creek Drive, Overland Park, KS 66211.

The decision of the judges (staff members of The Chronicle and Chabad House) shall be final.

For questions or more information, visit www.ChabadKC.org or contact the Chabad House, 913-205-9524 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .